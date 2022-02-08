HT This Day: Feb 10, 1951 -- First Census In Indian Republic Begins

The first census to be taken in the Indian Republic began yesterday. In New Delhi Mr Rameshwar Dayal, Deputy Commissioner, enumerated Dr Rajendra Prasad first. Dr Prasad gave his occupation as “ President “ and age as 66.

Declaring himself to be the son of Mr B. Mahadeva Sahay of Saran District, Bibar, Dr Prasad has stated that in addition to Hindi used by him, the other language he knows is Bengali.

The census will continue till sunrise of March 1. Persons who have no homes, beggars and vagrants will be enumerated from the night on February 28 and sunrise of March 1. From March 1 to 3. the enumerators will again go round the wards to check up the information, verify if none else has arrived in the meantime and if during the census period any births had taken place.

In New Delhi, the Secretary, of the Delhi Municipality Mr S. C. Jain, will be the Census Officer and Mr A. P. Mehta. Deputy Census Officer.

New Delhi has been divided into eight zones. There will be eight charge superintendents, 50 circle supervisors and 721 enumerators. Most of the enumerators have been recruited from the Government of India and other attached offices.

For the purpose of enumeration, New Delhi has been further sub-divided into 720 beats and each enumerator will have to enumerate anything between 35 and 45 families. They will call at every house in the morning from 8 to 11 and in the evening from 3 o’clock onwards.

This census differs from other previous censuses in many ways. Besides getting the physical tally of India’s population, the census will attempt at recording the economic condition of the people, the number of displaced persons, the percentage of literacy and the extent of unemployment. In essence, it will provide a cross-section of the life of the Indian people.

Enumerators will question the public in regard to nationality and religion, civil conditions whether married, unmarried or divorced), age, birth-place and it displaced, Information is also sought on the languages known besides one s mother-tongue. The public will also give information as to whether they are employed and get any supplementary income. The extent of literacy will be ascertained by questions whether one can read or write or do both. The highest examination passed by a person will be taken down to indicate his academic qualification.

In the Delhi municipal area, Dr Yudhvir Singh, President, Delhi Municipality, was the first to be enumerated. The municipal commissioners were enumerated subsequently.

In the case of Ministers the New Delhi Deputy Census Officer said the enumerators would first fix up appointments to suit their convenience and then call at their respective residences. This procedure will be followed in the case of some top officials of the Central Government also.

BOMBAY

About 8,000 volunteers fanned out from over CO centres here today and began counting the population.

The first citizen to be counted was the Governor of Bombay, followed by the Chief Minister, the Mayor and the Chief Justice.

Simultaneously, about a lakh of volunteers in the districts started the operation of counting upwards of 30 million people in the State.

AMRITSAR

Mr Narinder, census officer, assisted by 647 enumerators, started enumeration here in the seven zone of this city. Unofficial observers have been appointed to help the enumerators.

MADRAS

Two thousand enumerators spread themselves out in all the 50 municipal divisions of this city and started collecting particulars required for the census.

The enumerators include 100 women. They are all Government and Corporation employees.