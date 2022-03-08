HT This Day: March 11, 2000 -- Sudarshan takes over as RSS chief

K.S. Sudarshan was today appointed as the new chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), succeeding Rajendra Singh alias Rajju Bhaiyya, who stepped down due to ill health, reports PTI.

Kuppahali Seetaramaiyah Sudarshan, an electronic and telecommunication engineer by education, was inducted into the top post of the organisation on the opening day of the triennial three-day Akhil Bhartiyratinidhi Sabha, the RSS governing body.

Addressing about 1,500 delegates, Rajju Bhaiyya said he was stepping down after six years of stint as the “sarsanghchalak” (chief) in view of his deteriorating health since last year.

He said the second-in-command or “sarkayawah” of the RSS H V Seshadri was also not keeping good health and had hence declined to accept the responsibility. The choice, therefore, fell on Sudarshan, who brought with him “maturity and vast experience” to lead the organisation, Rajju Bhaiyya said.

The outgoing RSS chief then invited Sudarshan to the dais, who sought blessings from him and Seshadri before occupying the “highest chair.” Sudarshan was felicitated with a shawl by Rajju Bhaiyya.

Presenting the annual report, general secretary Seshadri hit out at Pakistan for unleashing a proxy war against India in Kashmir by spreading the tentacles of its intelligence agency, the ISI, in strategic border areas and sensitive Muslim dominated localities.

He lamented that the demand of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet for autonomy to the State and reversal to pre-1953 status was only a step away from making it a totally independent Muslim State like Pakistan. Seshadri said it was high time that all national parties rose above their “parochial” political interests to decide on doing away with Article 370, which had become the “springboard” for antinational forces to further their separatist designs.

Commenting on the situation in J and K, he said the “systematic” terrorist attacks in Doda had severely depleted the Hindu population there and same situation prevailed in Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

Later, Rajju Bhaiyya reiterated his resolve to continue to “guide” the RSS despite his failing health. Sudarshan, in his address, said a leader cannot achieve success individually and has to depend on his team for meeting goals. He would follow such traditions laid down by his predecessors.