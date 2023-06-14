Hyderabad woman stabbed to death by Brazilian man in London flat: Report

The body of a young woman - who was stabbed to death - found in a residential building in London has been unofficially identified as that of Kontham Tejasvini, a 27-year-old professional from Hyderabad who was reportedly in the United Kingdom for her higher education. Kontham Tejasvini belonged from Hyderabad.

The police have arrested two men in connection with the crime, one of whom is a 25-year-old Brazilian national called Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais; he was arrested from the London neighbourhood of Harrow, which is near the crime scene in Neeld Crescent in Wembley.

A police statement cited by news agency PTI said he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The second suspect - a 23-year-old man who has not been identified yet - has also been arrested.

According to broadcaster NDTV, Tejasvini's cousin, who identified himself as Vijay, said De Morais had moved into a shared accommodation with the young woman less than a week ago.

The brutal attack, which reportedly took place at 10 am on Tuesday, also involved a second woman - a 28-year-old who was taken to hospital with stab injuries later assessed as not life-threatening.

"This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man (De Morais). He is now in custody," Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command, said.

"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened. Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns."

