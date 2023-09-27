IISc Bangalore tops 91 Indian universities in Times World Rankings 2024. List

A total of 91 Indian universities have secured spots in the World University Rankings 2024 announced by the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine on Wednesday, surpassing last year's count of 75. The most prominent Indian university in these rankings is the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, which has secured the top spot for the first time since 2017. However, the top Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have continued their boycott of the rankings for the fourth consecutive year. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, which has secured the top spot for the first time since 2017.(File Photo)

India has also risen to become the fourth most well-represented nation in the 2024 rankings, moving up from sixth place last year.

As per the latest rankings released by THE magazine, the second-best performing Indian universities in this list include Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences. All these universities fall within the 501-600 band. Check out the comprehensive list of Indian universities ranked among the top 1000 in the rankings.

Here's the list of Indian universities ranked among top 800-1000 band

-Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

-Anna University

-Jamia Millia Islamia

-Mahatma Gandhi University

-Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

-Alagappa University

-Aligarh Muslim University

-Banaras Hindu University

-Bharathiar University

-Indian Insitute of Technology Guwahati

-Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

-Indian Institute of Technology Patna

-International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad

-Jamia Hamdard University

-Jawaharlal Nehru University

-Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

-Malviya National Institute of Technology

-Manipal Academy of Higher Education

-National Institute of Technology Rourkela

-National Institute of Technology Silchar

-Panjab University

-Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

-Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

-Vellore Institute of Technology

-Amity University

-Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

-Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

-Institute of Chemical Technology

-University of Delhi

-Delhi Technological University

-Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune

-Indian Insitute of Technology Gandhinagar

-Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

-Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA)

-Jaypee University of Information Technology

-JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

-Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

-Lovely Professional University

-National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

-University of Petroleum Energy Studies, Dehradun

-Savitribai Phule Pune University

-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

-Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

Which university has been ranked at the top?

The University of Oxford, located in the United Kingdom, has once again secured the top position in the rankings for the eighth consecutive year. The top 10 also includes American universities alongside those from the UK. However, a comprehensive analysis conducted by THE magazine showed that the overall standing of the UK and US in the global higher education landscape is diminishing in comparison to other systems.

In November 2004, The Times Higher Education Supplement, in collaboration with Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), released the first edition of the World University Rankings, assessing 200 universities. The methodology at the time relied on a mere five performance indicators, including the staff-to-student ratio, the academic reputation based on a survey, research paper citations, the presence of international staff on campus, and the proportion of international students.

