Illegal mining case: Lokayukta seeks Guv nod to prosecute HDK

: The Karnataka Lokayukta has once again submitted a proposal to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking his permission to file a charge sheet against Union minister and senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy in connection with a 2007 mining lease case. Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. (PTI)

The case dating back to 2007 pertains to allegations that Kumaraswamy, during his tenure as chief minister from 2006 to 2008, illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) at Sandur taluk in Bellary district in violation of law, resulting in significant illegal mining activity.

It has been alleged that Kumaraswamy, who is the central minister for heavy industries and steel, had bypassed the Minerals Concession Rules while granting the mining lease to the private firm. A 2011 investigation report by then Lokayukta N Santosh Hegde had highlighted illegal mining activities in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy was arrested in the case in 2015 but was later released on bail.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Lokayukta had first sought the sanction from the governor to prosecute Kumaraswamy on November 23 last year. The request, submitted by ADGP M Chandrasekhar, was initially met with a demand for additional information from the governor’s office. The Lokayukta’s SIT provided the necessary details on August 8 and submitted a renewed request on Monday.

While Kumaraswamy is yet responded to the development, a JD(S) spokesperson said the party was awaiting his statement.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday raised concern over delay by the Raj Bhavan in granting permission to prosecute Kumaraswamy and alleged the governor should not “pick and choose” in the matter of granting sanction for prosecution.

He pointed out that the state ombudsman had sought approval from the governor to prosecute the JD(S) leader on November 23, 2023, yet no decision has been made.

Siddaramaiah also criticised the governor for allegedly withholding permission to prosecute former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, and G. Janardhana Reddy.

“On the other hand, TJ Abraham lodged a complaint against me with the governor on July 26 at 11 am and 10 hours later I was served a show-cause notice. Isn’t it discrimination?” Siddaramaiah told reporters. “That’s the reason that the governor was told not to use ‘pick and choose’ and should not do it selectively.”

Governor Gehlot on August 16 granted sanction for prosecution against Siddaramaiah under 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in site allotment in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

The prosecution order against Siddaramaiah was put on hold by the Karnataka high court till August 29.

“Our chief minister is a constitutional expert and law graduate. He should know that he can challenge the governor in court but can’t question him on the street. Has the Constitution given him the right to threaten the governor?” senior BJP leader CT Ravi said.