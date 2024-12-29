‘3-5 degrees’: IMD predicts temperature drop in northwest, central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, will fall gradually over the next few days. In some regions, mercury could drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. Rohtak: Children sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter day.(PTI file photo)

"Temperatures will fall gradually from today. We are expecting temperatures to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India and central India," Dr Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, told ANI.

Over the next two days, IMD said, Punjab and Haryana can witness dense to very dense fog, which will affect visibility.

"We are expecting dense to very dense fog over Punjab and Haryana for the next two days," Dr Kumar added.

While temperatures have been above normal for this time of year, the IMD expects them to return to more typical levels in the coming days.

"We are expecting cold conditions today, especially over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region," he said. However, he emphasized that "no cold wave" is expected in Delhi at this stage.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi has plummeted to 12 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday.

Also read: Delhi rain today: IMD predicts more showers, cold wave grips capital; waterlogging across city | Weather updates

Intense cold in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir have plummeted over the past few days due to snowfall.

Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir continued to experience severe subzero temperatures while the rest of the valley saw slight relief from the cold wave.

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said.

The base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, Pahalgam, registered a minimum of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, the department said.

In Srinagar, the mercury dipped to minus 0.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night – two degrees above normal temperature for this time of the year, it added.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ – the harshest period of winter – which began on December 21.

With inputs from PTI, ANI