IMD issues severe heat warning for northwest India, monsoon over Andaman & Nicobar

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday announced the onset of monsoon over the south Andaman Sea and the Nicobar Islands, while it also warned of a 'heat wave to severe heat wave' over northwest India.

According to the IMD’s Sunday bulletin, the monsoon has advanced over the south Andaman Sea and the Nicobar Islands, suggesting the transition to monsoon season soon.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is likely to move north-eastwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal around May 24”, the national weather department added.

However, ‘heat wave to severe heat wave’ conditions is expected to continue over northwest India and spread to central and east India over the next five days, the IMD said. It has issued a red warning for all of northwest India for severe heat until at least May 23. A red warning implies that local agencies need to take action to prevent extreme heat-related emergencies.

“Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi till May 23; West Rajasthan; East Rajasthan on 22nd & 23rd; in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh till May 21 and East Uttar Pradesh on May 20”, it said.

On Saturday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 43-46°C in most places over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; in many places over Gujarat; in some places over Madhya Pradesh; in the range of 40- 42°C in some parts over Bihar; at isolated pockets over Jharkhand, Vidarbha and north Madhya Maharashtra. According to the IMD, the recorded temperatures were above normal by 2-4°C. There is likely to be a gradual rise by about 2-3°C in maximum temperatures very likely over many parts of Central India during the next four days.

For Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, where a red category warning has been issued, IMD has warned that there is a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages and extreme care is needed for vulnerable people including elderly, infants and those with health conditions.

“If people do not take precautionary measures, exposure to extreme heat can be fatal, particularly exposure to sun. The heatwave is a risk for livestock, water bodies, transport and power sectors. It is important that people remain in cool conditions and stay hydrated. If they feel uneasy they must seek help immediately and move away to a cooler place”, said IMD director general M Mohapatra.

He added, “Since 1970, there has been an increase in the duration, intensity and extent of heat waves over India, mainly an impact of climate change.”

The current severe heat spell is a result of an anticyclone over northwest India which is leading to subsidence of hot air over the region, Mohapatra said.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 46.9°C was reported at Barmer in Rajasthan) and Kanpur IAF in Uttar Pradesh.

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Konkan and Goa till May 21 and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Odisha on May 20, said IMD. Warm night conditions are likely to prevail over east Rajasthan till May 23.

The IMD said that with the increase in cloudiness and widespread rainfall over the Nicobar Islands during the past 24 hours, all conditions have been satisfied for the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

The monsoon has already advanced into some parts of the Maldives, South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea on Sunday, IMD said. The normal date for the arrival of monsoon over the Andaman and Nicobar region is May 22.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the south interior of Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood at low and mid-tropospheric levels. A trough is also running from Madhya Maharashtra to south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala until May 22,” according to IMD. It has also issued a red category warning for Kerala and Tamil Nadu owing to the chances of extreme rainfall.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is likely to move initially north-eastwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal around May 24.

“The track will become clear in a couple of days. For now, it seems like it will intensify only into a depression. It seems to be moving towards Odisha but models will give a clearer picture over the next two days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.