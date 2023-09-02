News / India News / IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next few days. Check day-wise forecast

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next few days. Check day-wise forecast

ByYagya Sharma
Sep 02, 2023 10:01 PM IST

IMD predicts rainfall in most states including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in most states of the country over the next few days, with the exception of only a few regions including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan, where it predicted a dry spell till September 8. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of the country during the next 5 days, the weather agency noted in its forecast on Saturday.

Commuters on their way during heavy rain in Patna , Bihar,India, Saturday, Sep, 02, 2023. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Check day-wise forecast for different states:

September 3 (Sunday)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

September 4 (Monday)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.

September 5 (Tuesday)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Odisha, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Marathwada and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

September 6 (Wednesday)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Data of significant rainfall recorded on Saturday

From 8:30am to 5:30pm on Saturday, rainfall (in cm) was recorded in these states-

Assam & Meghalaya: Majbat-1; Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim: Malda-2; Gangetic West Bengal: Alipore-2; Dumdum-3; Odisha: Bhubaneshwar-4; Bihar: Motihari and Patna- 2 each; Bhagalpur-1; Himachal Pradesh: Dharmsala-2; Konkan & Goa: Colaba-3; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Madurai and Tiruttani -3 each; Tiruppattur and Vallore-2 each.

