In hit-and-run in Nashik, drunk driver mows down woman

In another hit-and-run case registered in Maharashtra, a speeding car killed a 31-year-old woman in Nashik city, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, who fled the spot, was arrested. Vaishali Shinde, 36 was rushed to the hospital after the incident where she succumbed to her injuries. (CCTV screengrab)

The 51-year-old car driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Tuesday evening, the police said. The accused was also produced before a court.

DCP Kirankumar Chavan told ANI, "Yesterday evening, under the Gangapur PS area, a woman died after she was hit by a speeding car. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide. A 51-year-old man was driving the car under the influence of alcohol...the accused was taken into custody and produced before court. Further proceeds will begin now..."

The accused has been identified as Devchand Rambhau Tidme, a resident of Dhruv Nagar who worked at a company in Satpur MIDC area Nashik, an official from Gangapur police station said.

31-year-old Archana Kishore Shinde, the victim in the case, was walking home from work when a speeding car hit her from behind Bardan Phata-Shivaji Nagar Road. She suffered major head injuries and was declared dead when brought to the hospital.

Before the accident, two youths coming from the opposite direction saw the car heading towards the woman and they tried to alert the driver. However, the car driver did not reduce the speed and the vehicle hit Shinde. The car driver then fled from the spot, the police said. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

A bystander noted down the number of the car, and the police later reached the residence of the accused to arrest him. His medical check-up showed that he was heavily intoxicated during the incident, which is why he lost control of the vehicle and hit the woman.

The Gangapur police have registered a case against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)