75th Independence Day 2021: Red Fort in New Delhi
75th Independence Day 2021: Red Fort in New Delhi (File Photo)
Live

Independence Day 2021 LIVE updates: United States greets India on 75th Independence Day

75th Independence Day 2021 LIVE updates: India is looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Red Fort on 15th August. The Prime Minister's speech will be followed by a series of events organised by the armed forces and security personnel saluting the tricolour.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 06:54 AM IST

75th Independence Day 2021: India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Sunday, marking the completion of a quarter to a century of freedom from British colonial rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unfurling the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi this morning, accompanied by a series of events organised by the armed forces and security personnel saluting the tricolour with a guard of honour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 15, 2021 06:54 AM IST

    Independence Day programme begins at Red Fort, National Flag Guard arrives

    The National Flag Guard, with five officers and 130 men from the Indian Army, the Navy, the Air Force, and also the Delhi Police, has arrived.

  • AUG 15, 2021 06:50 AM IST

    Mi-17 choppers, Neeraj Chopra to be highlight of I-Day celebrations

    Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are set to make an appearance at the Independence Day celebrations on Sunday after a gap of 24 years. Two Mi-17 V5 helicopters will shower petals on the venue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag. Read More

  • AUG 15, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    US greets India on 75th Independence Day

    US president Joe Biden
    US president Joe Biden

    Extending wishes on the occasion of India's Independence Day, US President Joe Biden said that New Delhi and Washington must show the world that the "two great and diverse democracies" can deliver for people everywhere.

    In a statement, Biden said: "I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day".

  • AUG 15, 2021 06:32 AM IST

    75th Independence Day 2021: Watch live telecast of PM Modi's August 15 speech

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi  (File Photo)

    India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Sunday, a day that marks the 75th Independence Day 2021 for the country from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. The event begins at 6:30am.

    Here's how to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort speech on 15th August.

  • AUG 15, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets India on Independence Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Wishing you all a very happy 75th Independence Day! May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' bring new energy and consciousness among the citizens of the country.” Read More

  • AUG 15, 2021 05:49 AM IST

    India felt proud because of me, it's a good feeling: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

    Neeraj Chopra, India's gold-winner at the Olympics, says: “Earlier, we used to watch it (the flag hoisting ceremony) on TV, and now we are personally going there. It is a new experience. We hadn't won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me.”

  • AUG 15, 2021 05:44 AM IST

    Olympic athletes leave for flag hoisting event at Red Fort

