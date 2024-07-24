India tests second phase of ballistic missile defence system successfully

India successfully tested the second phase of its ballistic missile defence system on Wednesday, showing its ability to defend against enemy missiles with a range of 5,000 km. DRDO successfully flight-tests Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System. (ANI)

According to the Defence Ministry, the test met all its goals, proving the effectiveness of the network-centric warfare weapon system.

The missile was tested at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful test and said it once again showed India's ability to defend against ballistic missiles.

“The DRDO successfully flight-tested Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System on July 24,” the ministry said.

The target missile was launched at 4:20 pm, simulating an enemy ballistic missile. It was detected by weapon system radars on land and sea, which then activated the interceptor system. “The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile was launched from LC-III at ITR, Chandipurat 1624 hrs,” it added.

The Phase-II AD endo-atmospheric missile is a domestically developed, two-stage solid-propelled missile system launched from the ground. It is designed to counter various enemy ballistic missile threats at altitudes within the earth's atmosphere and slightly above it, PTI reported.

Exo-atmospheric missiles operate in the uppermost region of the earth's atmosphere, while endo-atmospheric missiles function within the atmosphere at altitudes below 100 km, PTI quoted experts.

The defence ministry said the flight test successfully achieved all its goals, proving that the complete network-based defence system works. This system includes long-range sensors, quick communication, and advanced interceptor missiles.

"The test has demonstrated the nation's indigenous capability to defend against the ballistic missiles of 5000 km class. The performance of the missile was monitored from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by ITR, Chandipur at various locations including on-board ship," the ministry said in a statement.

India has been working on technology to intercept enemy ballistic missiles both within and beyond the Earth's atmosphere. The missile system includes advanced, homegrown technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories.