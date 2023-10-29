News / India News / IndiGo clarifies web check-in policy amid spike in passenger complaints

IndiGo clarifies web check-in policy amid spike in passenger complaints

Kunal Gaurav
Oct 29, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Several complainants alleged that airlines often forced passengers to opt for a paid seat despite promising “free mandatory web check-ins”.

Amid a spike in reported complaints of airlines forcing passengers to opt for a paid seat, IndiGo on Saturday clarified that web check-in is not a mandatory requirement but is recommended to the customers for a “hassle-free experience”.

“Web check-in is not a mandatory requirement, however, for a hassle-free flight experience, we recommend our customers to web check-in in advance. Web check-in allows customers to have a smooth experience at the airport,” India's low-cost airline said in a social media post.

However, a social media user raised the question of the wording used in communications from IndiGo, suggesting that the term "recommended" would be more appropriate than "mandatory." In response to this feedback, IndiGo stated, "Sir, we have well noted your feedback and will share it with the concerned department."

Late refunds to paid seats: Airlines summoned over spike in complaints

Another user inquired about the charges associated with web check-in and seat selection, asking, "Then why you guys send web check in is mandatory mails and charge for seats?"

IndiGo clarified that web check-in is a complimentary service and does not incur any charges, adding that the charges mentioned in the communication are specific to the preferred seat selection. Passengers can choose from any available free seats during the online booking process, or they have the option to let the system auto-assign a seat, which is also free of charge, it said.

Union consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Thursday said that the government has summoned all major airlines for a meeting on November 4 following a spike in complaints registered by customers on the national consumer helpline.

“We are not getting into fare structures. That is not our mandate. But we are concerned with any violation of consumer rights or deficiency in service. If an airline promises free web check-in, it cannot force a passenger to choose a paid seat,” Singh said.

    Kunal Gaurav

    Kunal Gaurav is a multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He handles daily editorial operations for the digital news desk, including news tracking, news prioritisation, writing and editing.

