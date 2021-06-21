International Day of Yoga on Monday: PM Modi to address nation at 6:30am

On the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY 2021) today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 6:30am on Monday with the lead event for the day. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is 'Yoga for wellness', a motto aligned to the current pre-occupations. In view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event this year will be a televised one and is scheduled to start early.

After Prime Minister Modi addresses the International Day of Yoga event in the morning, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will follow up with a live demonstration of yoga from 7am to 7:45am. Union minister Kiren Rijiju will also address the International Yoga Day programme today.

Following the live yoga demonstration by the institute, as many as 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus will be delivering their messages to the audience. The spiritual leaders include -- Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr. HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr. Veerendra Hegde, Dr. Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr. Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr. Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan, and Antoinette Rozi.

Yoga Day will be observed in as many as 190 countries around the world, according to reports, and Missions of India abroad will be coordinating various activities with the administrations in the respective countries for the run-up to the event.

On the occasion of Yoga Day, the Haryana government will set up camps in around 1,100 locales across the state for a yoga performance. However, only 50 people will be allowed inside each camp, to ensure Covid-19 appropriate protocols. Numerous digital initiatives have also been taken by the Ayush ministry, along with nearly 1,000 other stake-holding institutions, to make the practice of yoga accessible to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by Covid-19. The Indian missions in other countries are coordinating various activities in the run-up to the International Yoga Day in their respective countries.

The International Day of Yoga, an initiative that India introduced in the global forum, is marked with much fervour every year on June 21. Since it's a global activity of a wide scale, preparations for the IDY event usually start 3-4 months prior. Millions of people come together to observe the spiritual significance of the day as part of the International Yoga Day observation every year.