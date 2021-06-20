IRCTC introduces major changes for online railway booking. Check here

In a major relief, passengers who were booking train tickets online on the IRCTC website or the app and then cancelling it will not have to wait for two-three days to get their refund. According to a report by Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, passengers who book tickets through IRCTC’s payment gateway IRCTC-ipay, will get their refund immediately after they cancel it. IRCTC-ipay was launched in 2019 as a part of the central government’s Digital India Campaign. The IRCTC has also upgraded its website in this regard.

Speaking to Livehindustan, an IRCTC spokesperson said the new arrangements will allow passengers to book tatkal and regular tickets easily apart from cancelling them. The official also added that keeping in view the increasing number of railway passengers, the IRCTC has upgraded its user interface along with the IRCTC-ipay feature because of which it is taking less time to book tickets.

Here is how you can book tickets through IRCTC-ipay:

> Open the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in)

> Fill all journey related details

> Select the train as per your route

> Log into the website using your credentials.

> Enter passenger details

> Select mode of payment. Here passengers will have to choose the IRCTC ipay option

> Click on Pay and Book.

> Enter credit card/debit card/prepaid card/UPI details

> After payment, the ticket will be immediately booked and the confirmation will be sent through an SMS and email.

