Home / India News / Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike at Delhi's Tihar Jail
india news

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike at Delhi's Tihar Jail

Jailed Yasin Malik began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.
Convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been on a hunger strike since Friday morning, was put on intravenous fluids (IV fluids) in Delhi’s Tihar jail, prison officials said on Monday. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
Convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been on a hunger strike since Friday morning, was put on intravenous fluids (IV fluids) in Delhi’s Tihar jail, prison officials said on Monday. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 02:17 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on a hunger strike at Tihar Jail in Delhi, has been admitted to the RML hospital following a fluctuation in his blood pressure, sources said on Wednesday.

Malik has submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he did not want to be treated, they said.

"He was admitted to RML hospital on Tuesday after fluctuation in his BP levels," a source said.

Malik (56), the head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

The separatist leader, who was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison number 7, was shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was being given IV fluids.

The JKLF chief is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yasin malik tihar jail jklf + 1 more
yasin malik tihar jail jklf
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out