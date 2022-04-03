Home / India News / Jharkhand man killed by in-laws over three marriages, skeleton found
Jharkhand man killed by in-laws over three marriages, skeleton found

An investigation was started based on hearsay and it was found that the man had gone missing after a fight with his brother-in-law from an earlier marriage who confronted him over his third wedding.
The skeleton of Ladu Haiburu, the victim, was found in a well in a Naxalism-hit area in Dumaria police station limits, police said.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 09:40 AM IST
PTI |

A 35-year-old man was killed allegedly by his in-laws in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district for getting married for the third time, police said on Sunday.

Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint, they said.

An investigation was started based on hearsay and it was found that he had gone missing after a fight with his brother-in-law from an earlier marriage who confronted him over his third wedding, Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamil Vanan.

Initially, Ladu's family was hesitant to speak about him but the police took his mother Nandi into confidence and a case was lodged based on her statement, he said.

The brother-in-law and three others were apprehended on Friday, following which the skeleton was found at a place heavily infested by Naxalites, around 10 km away from his house in Madotoliya village in Ghorabanda police station area of Ghatsila sub-division, the officer said.

Among the accused are two minors, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

