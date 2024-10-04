J&K assembly election: When and where to check exit poll results on October 5

Jammu and Kashmir voted on Tuesday in the third and final phase of elections to form its first government since the Narendra Modi government revoked the region’s special status in 2019. A voter turnout of 69.69 per cent was recorded in phase 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with women outnumbering men in casting their votes, according to the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday. A man watching television waits for the release of exit polls published after voting concluded. (AFP)

The overall turnout, combining all phases, reached 63.88 per cent, with male participation at 64.68 per cent, women at 63.04 per cent, and 38.24 per cent of third-gender voters casting their ballots, the EC stated.

The BJP has touted the 2019 reforms as bringing a new era of peace and economic development to the region. However, local parties argue that the accompanying security clampdown severely restricted civil liberties.

While the election results, due on October 8, will determine the composition of the 90-seat assembly, key decisions regarding Kashmir’s governance will remain under New Delhi’s control.

Where to watch J&K exit polls?

Exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be available shortly after voting concludes in Haryana. You can watch the exit poll results on TV news channels, which will broadcast the results from various pollsters. For live updates, visit hindustantimes.com and follow their exit poll blog for real-time information on the election outcome.

How accurate are exit polls?

Exit polls can provide a useful snapshot of voter sentiment but are not always highly accurate. Their reliability depends on several factors, including sampling methods, voter honesty, and margins of error, among others. Historically, exit polls have produced mixed results. While they are often correct in predicting broad trends and outcomes in many elections, there have been notable misses where the actual results differed significantly, such as India’s 2024 Lok Sabha election. That's why they should be treated with caution and not as definitive results.