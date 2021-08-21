J&K Police chief reviews security after spate of political killings

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday visited the Kulgam district and chaired a security review meeting focussed on a spate of political killings in the area. Representatives of the Army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force attended the meeting.

According to a police statement, Singh called for the need to intensify cordon and search operations in the district to eliminate the remaining militants. He directed the augmentation of the intelligence as well as security grids.

“All the suspicious elements that are providing any kind of support to militant activities should be kept under the radar to foil their attempts. Stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities,” the statement quoted Singh as saying. He directed officers to revisit their security plans.

The meeting came days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Altaf Thakur demanded adequate security for his party’s workers in the backdrop of the killings. He said nine BJP workers have been killed in the Kulgam district this year.

A worker of the Apni Party, which was floated after the revocation of J&K’s semi-autonomous status in 2019, was killed in Kulgam on Thursday. As many as 23 BJP workers and functionaries, including three this month, have been killed in the Valley over the last two years.