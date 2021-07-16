JP Nadda to chair UP BJP Working Committee meeting today. 2022 polls top agenda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will on Friday hold a meeting with the members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP working committee ahead of the high stakes assembly elections in the state next year. The meeting comes after the BJP secured a comfortable victory in the recently concluded block pramukh elections as it secured 635 out of the 825 seats.

“BJP National President JP Nadda will address the Uttar Pradesh BJP ‘State Working Committee’ meeting through video conferencing, on 16 July 2021 at 11:30 am,” Nadda’s office tweeted on Thursday.

During Friday’s meeting, organisational works will be reviewed and a roadmap will be prepared for the upcoming assembly elections in UP, according to news agency ANI.

The participants in the meeting will include BJP’s general secretary Arun Singh, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Mahendra Pandey, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma, BJP’s state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, ANI also reported.

More than 600 members of the UP BJP and 100 members of the working committee will also participate during Friday’s meeting.

State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told ANI the meeting will be held in four sessions. The first session will include an inauguration by JP Nadda and the second will include a discussion on Uttar Pradesh’s political situation. In the third session, the BJP will deliberate on upcoming programmes in the organisation.

“In the meeting, there will be a discussion about the strategies for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in which the government’s programmes, achievements of the government, and measures for better performance will be discussed,” Tripathi added.

The BJP is keen on continuing as the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive time. Next year’s assembly elections in UP are also crucial for the party in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it is seeking to come to power in the Centre for a third straight term.

In the 2017 assembly elections in UP, the BJP won 325 of the 403 seats, the Samajwadi Party and its allies, which included the Congress party, won 54 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won only 19 seats.

This time, the SP and the BSP have ruled out forging any major alliance. On the other hand, Congress has also decided to fight the elections alone and is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh after more than three decades.

(With ANI inputs)