JPC accepts several clauses of Biodiversity (Amendment) Bill 2021

A joint parliamentary committee (JPC) headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal placed its report on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, accepting several amendments introduced by the Centre and making a few recommendations.

The Bill was referred to JPC following widespread criticism against several of its provisions after it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on December 16, 2021. The BD Bill seeks to reduce the pressure on wild medicinal plants by encouraging cultivation of such plants and facilitating fast-tracking of research, patent application process and transfer of research results.

JPC has recommended among other things a manifold increase in the collection of access and benefit sharing (ABS) under the Bill, said a statement issued by the joint parliamentary committee. ABS refers to the way in which genetic resources may be accessed, and how the benefits that result from their use are shared between the people or countries using the resources (users) and the people or countries that provide them (providers) according to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The 21-member committee also recommended that biodiversity management committees under the Act and indigenous communities be empowered by clearly defining benefit claimers to be conservers of biological resources.

The bill was drafted following concerns by traditional Indian medicine practitioners, seed sector and industry and research sector over compliance burden in the Biological Diversity Act 2002, which was enacted for conservation of biological diversity and ensure fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the use of biological resources with indigenous and local communities.

The bill proposes to give exemption to registered AYUSH medical practitioners and people accessing codified traditional knowledge, among others, from giving prior intimation to state biodiversity boards for accessing biological resources for certain purposes.

Environmental and legal experts had several concerns with clauses that make exemptions for the AYUSH industry. “The amendment seems to be done with the sole intention of providing benefit to the AYUSH Industry. The main focus of the bill is to facilitate the trade in biodiversity as opposed to conservation, protection of biodiversity and knowledge of the local communities. The amendments are completely contrary to the aim and objective of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002,” environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta said when the bill was introduced.

The Committee has also recommended that the pressure on wild medicinal plants should be reduced by encouraging cultivation of medicinal plants; Indian system of medicine should be encouraged by clearly defining codified traditional knowledge; promote indigenous research and Indian companies through facilitating fast-tracking of research, patent application process, transfer of research results while utilising the biological resources available in India without compromising the objectives of United Nation Convention on Biological Diversity and its Nagoya Protocol.

The committee has also said there is a need to bring more foreign investments in the chain of biological resources, including research, patent and commercial utilisation, without compromising the national interest by defining foreign companies as per the Companies Act and by defining a protocol for utilisation of biological resources from India.

“Another important recommendation is to develop national strategies for conservation, promotion and sustainable use of biological resources in consultation with the state government. Being a civil offence, the committee has further recommended that in contravention of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 any offence should attract civil penalties with proportionate fine structure so that the violators do not escape,” the statement said.

The committee clarified that AYUSH practitioners who have been practising indigenous medicine including Indian systems of medicine as profession for sustenance and livelihood are exempted from prior intimation to State Biodiversity Boards for accessing biological resources.

“The recommendations appear to have accepted most of what have proposed as part of this Bill. If yes, it is important for two reasons. First, what we do see now is a new phase of exemption based regulation which so far had not been the case with the Biological Diversity Act. Second is the alignment of the biodiversity act enabling the sectoral push by the AYUSH ministry and manufactures both to secure investments and exports,” said Kanchi Kohli, a legal researcher at the Centre for Policy Research.