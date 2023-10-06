Juice & tyre shops to 200 cr/day: Mahadev online betting app promoters' story from rags to riches

After Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actress Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the Mahadev betting app-money laundering case. Other A-list celeberities including comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and actor Hina Khan too have been summoned to question on the matter. Co-promoter Sourabh Chandrakar in his wedding.

Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor requested two weeks' time, it is not known if Shraddha Kapoor will appear before ED today. The recent summons of a months-long witchhunt on the money laundering case have created buzz over the online betting firm – Mahadev Online Book (MOB).

Chandrakar-Uppal duo: The prime mover in online betting world

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are the masterminds behind the alleged money laundering bids enabled through the world of online betting. MOB has networked from its UAE headquarters to India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan. Non-bailable warrants and lookout circulars have been issued by the probe agency against the due, residents of Chhattisgarh.

Juice & type shops: How the promoters started off

Few years back, both Chandrakar and Uppal had what can be considered a modest beginning and climbed their ways up to build an ‘empire’ for themselves in the UAE.

Chandrakar was running a juice shop in Nehru Nagar in Chhattisgarh's Bhillai and Uppal owned a tyre shop before both of them became addicted to gambling, NDTV reported citing investigators.

Both of them went to Dubai and met a Sheikh and a Pakistani national. Together, they set up the Mahadev online betting app, and the duo made a ‘name’ for themselves.

Make ₹ 200 crore daily

According to ED, both of them established around 4,000 panel operators in India for betting, with each panel having 200 customers who place bets. With this, Chandrakar and Uppal had been making ₹200 crore daily.

Hefty fees paid to celebrities through dubious transactions

Several top-notch celebrities including Bollywood actors, singers and comedians, are under the scanner of the probe agency for participating in the lavish wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, the co-promoter of the online betting app, in Dubai. Agency sources said some of the celebrities are likely to be summoned as witnesses in the money laundering case against the platform.

According to the investigation, celebrities who performed in the wedding were paid a hefty sum of fees through dubious transactions. The stars were reportedly paid ₹40 crore by the promoters of the betting platform to attend a party at a seven-star luxury hotel in Dubai scheduled for September 18 this year.

“Private jets were hired to ferry family members of the wedding party from Nagpur to UAE, celebrities were hired to perform in the marriage and wedding planners, dancers, decorators, etc, were hired from Mumbai and hawala channels were used to make the payments in cash,” the sources said.