‘Kaali’ poster row: Indian embassy asks Canada to withdraw provocative material

The Indian High Commission in Canada on Monday urged the country’s authorities to withdraw the “disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods” showcased at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. The appeal came in the wake of a social media uproar over a poster of documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s new film ‘Kaali’ where the Goddess is shown smoking a cigarette.

“We have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster… Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organisers of the event,” the embassy said.

“We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action,” the High Commission said in a press release.

"We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material," it stated.

The poster has drawn flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kaali. Twitter users demanded the poster be withdrawn and some even started trending the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekal', calling for strict action against her.

It all started when the Madurai-born Toronto-based filmmaker tweeted: "Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseumas part of its 'Rhythms of Canada'. Feeling pumped with my CREW," sharing the poster of her new documentary.

In it, a woman is seen dressed in a costume of Goddess Kaali and smoking a cigarette, while a pride flag of the LGBTQ community can be seen in her hand.

Activist Rahul Easwar, speaking to ANI, called it a ‘hate poster’ for “demeaning, defaming one of the most revered deities of Hindus”.

Manimekalai also landed in legal trouble after a police complaint was filed against her in Delhi for hurting religious sentiments through the poster. The filmmaker responded to all the charges saying she will give her life to be a voice ‘without fear’.

“I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it,” Manimekalai tweeted.

