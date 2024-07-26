Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Kargil today, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. PM Modi, during his visit to Ladakh on the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War, paid tribute to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty....Read More

The prime minister visited Kargil War Memorial on Friday morning to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war. The arrangements are in full accordance with security purposes at the Kargil War Memorial at Dras, ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

Leaders like President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered their tribute to the fallen soldiers of Kargil War on the occassion of the 25th Vijay Diwas.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the indomitable courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces. I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in the year 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory,” President Murmu posted on X.

After his visit to Kargil War Memorial, PM Modi will also carry out the first blast at the Shinkun La Tunnel Project in Ladakh virtually.

The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu - Padum - Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh, said an official release. Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the country's armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.