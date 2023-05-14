Home / India News / Aam Aadmi Party contested over 200 seats in Karnataka elections. How it fared?

Aam Aadmi Party contested over 200 seats in Karnataka elections. How it fared?

ByAryan Prakash
May 14, 2023 09:48 PM IST

The AAP had fielded candidates in 208 out of 224 Karnataka assembly seats in a bid to gain foothold in southern India

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party too contested in the recently-concluded Karnataka assembly election. However, it failed to make a mark this time.

According to the Election Commission of India website, AAP got 2,25,866 votes with a vote percentage of 0.58. However, NOTA got 2,69,763 votes which is more than AAP's vote tally. All the party candidates lost their deposits in the seats they contested.

Ever since it came to power in Punjab with a landslide margin, the Aam Aadmi Party has contested elections in other states to expand its footprint beyond Delhi. In the Gujarat election, it made an impressive debut by bagging five seats and grabbing nearly 13 per cent of the vote share.

The AAP had fielded candidates in 208 out of 224 seats in a bid to gain foothold in southern India. According to a Deccan Herald report, only 72 out of 208 candidates could get 1,000 or more votes.

In Chickpet, former Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa, who was contesting on AAP ticket, got just 600 votes. In Bengaluru's 28 constituencies, the party got 1,000-plus votes in only 16 seats. In Mahadevpura, AAP candidate CR Nataraj got 4,551 votes while it bagged 2,585 votes in Bengaluru South. The party, however, fared better in 19 seats of North Karnataka where it got 3,000 votes in three seats.

In its manifesto, the party had given ten guarantees including 80 per cent reservation to locals in jobs, and 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs if voted to power.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
karnataka election aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal + 1 more
karnataka election aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out