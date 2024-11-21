Karnataka LoP attacks Congress on plan to revoke BPL cards

Karnataka’s decision to revoke thousands of Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards has triggered intense political war of words, with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar offering reassurances while the BJP launched sharp criticisms of the state government and also warned of statewide protests. BJP leader and leader of opposition R Ashoka accused the government of revoking over 1.1 million BPL cards and warned against plans to cancel 1.4 million more without proper scrutiny. (PTI)

Shivakumar on Wednesday clarified that the government was rectifying discrepancies in BPL card distribution to ensure only eligible families benefit. “The Centre has set parameters for BPL families, and we are acting accordingly. If any eligible card was wrongly cancelled, it will be reissued,” he said from his Sadashivanagar residence.

He added, “The list of cancelled cards is being reviewed by MLAs and the guarantee implementation committee to identify errors and address them.”

His statement was issued after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the cancellations of BPL ration cards reflect a disregard for the needs of the poor. BJP leader and leader of opposition R Ashoka accused the government of revoking over 1.1 million BPL cards and warned against plans to cancel 1.4 million more without proper scrutiny.

“This government, which is supposed to feed the people, is instead snatching away their food. No notices were issued before cancelling these cards. If the process continues, we will lock down government offices statewide,” Ashoka stated during his visit to the affected families in Bengaluru’s Mahalaxmi Layout constituency.

Ashoka cited cases of alleged injustice and pointed out that the cancelled cards belonged to families struggling to survive. “These families don’t own cars nor have wealth. A mother of a two-year-old, unable to work in a garment factory, and a disabled roadside snack vendor are among the victims. This is the government’s betrayal of the poor,” he said.

We will not allow the poor to be deprived of their entitlements. If necessary, we will hold the government accountable through statewide protests,” he said.

Shivakumar countered that discrepancies are being addressed. “Any ineligible cards will be removed, but no one who qualifies for benefits will be left out,” he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the cancellation of 2.5 million cards would likely generate ₹20,000 crore for the government, suggesting these funds would be misused. “MLAs are complaining about a lack of grants. This ₹20,000 crore could be used to appease them rather than for development,” Ashoka said, adding that such actions would prevent the poor from accessing essential welfare schemes.

The controversy has fuelled concerns about the state’s financial management. Ashoka criticised the Congress government for failing to fund developmental projects and accused it of prioritising political gains over public welfare.

He also said that the government was considering scaling back other welfare programmes, including free bus travel for women and free electricity schemes. “Deputy CM Shivakumar hinted at scrapping the free bus travel scheme. What’s next? Will free electricity also be cancelled?” hequestioned.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar assured that the government remained committed to balancing welfare programmes and development. “We inherited challenges, but our goal is to ensure fairness in resource allocation,” he said.