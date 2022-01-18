Karnataka reports 27,156 new Covid cases, including 287 Omicron

Omicron tally in Karnataka saw a steep spike as 287 new cases were detected in the state. K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said: “287 new Omicron cases confirmed in Bengaluru today (Monday) taking the overall tally in the state to 766.”

The state on Monday reported 27,156 fresh infections and 14 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities in the state to 32,47,243 and 38,445 respectively, the health department said in a statement.

Bengaluru Urban district led the spike in cases with 15,947 infections.

The spike comes at a time when the southern state is experiencing a steady rise in new infections, adding to challenges to contain the impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic, especially on livelihoods over fears of more restrictions.

While the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has ruled out the possibility of another lockdown, local TV channels continue to run the probability on loop, adding to apprehensions of the population.

Bommai on Monday held a meeting on Covid-19 with members of his cabinet and senior government officials.

“Increase home isolation calls. The comorbidities cases should be contacted at least once in a day and enquire about their health to instil a sense of confidence in them,” Bommai instructed officials in the state.

He said precautionary measures should be taken to ensure that it does not spread to other members of the family and medicinal kits should be effectively delivered to home isolated cases. He said negative attitudes should be allayed with the help of voluntary service organizations.

“Infected children, especially in rural areas should get top priority, parents should be counselled and medical kits should be distributed. Separate medical kits should be prepared for children,” according to the chief minister’s instructions.

The state government is trying not to repeat the mistakes it committed in the first and second waves which led to uncertainty, adding to apprehensions and fears.

The government has even asked the union government for assistance to set up more hospital beds should the need arise. “Medicines should be procured immediately and they should be reached to hospitals well in time. Spread awareness among the people about Covid appropriate behaviour through the media,” the chief minister said.

Bommai had tested positive last week and has since recovered.