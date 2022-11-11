Kerala govt removes governor as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday removed governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of the chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university, by amending the rules of the institution, further adding to the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling Left Democratic Front.

A notification by the state’s department of culture said the government has decided to amend the executive order issued in 2015 to make the governor chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed-to-be university dedicated to performing arts in Thrissur district. It further added that an eminent person in the field of art will be made the chancellor.

The move came a day after the state’s cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to divest the governor from the post of the 13 state universities. The governor had said that he would duly send the ordinance to the consideration of the President as and when it comes.

To be sure, the governor’s assent is not required in the present case since Kerala Kalamandalam is a deemed-to-be university and does not come under the ambit of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“Kerala Kalamandalam deemed to be university for art and culture will not be appointed by the sponsoring body and earlier clause will stand substituted,” said the notification. “Now, the chancellor shall be an eminent person in the field of art and culture appointed by the sponsoring body.”

According to its website, governor Khan is presently the chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam and the state government is its sponsoring body. The notification effectively brought the governance and management structure of the university under the state government’s control.

The Raj Bhavan or the governor did not release a statement till late on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Kerala higher education minister R Bindu said the government will convene a session of legislative assembly next month to bring a legislation if Khan did not sign the ordinance to divest the governor from the post of state universities.