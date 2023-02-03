Kerala trans-couple Ziya, Zahad expecting baby; 'first pregnant transman'

Ziya and Zahad, a transgender couple from Kerala, are expecting their baby in March, Ziya announced on an Instagram post. They have been living together for the last three years. Ziya was born a man and changed into a woman and Zahad was born a woman and transformed into a man. It is claimed that Zahad is the first transman in India to conceive a child. Zahad's transition process from a woman into a man was stalled for the baby though Zahad's breasts were removed. Zahad conceived the baby from Ziya as Zahad's uterus and some other organs were not removed.

The trans-couple has decided that the baby will be fed breast milk from the milk bank.

"Though I was not a woman by birth or by my body, I had the feminine dream inside me to hear a baby calling me 'mother'....It has been three years since we are together. Like my dream of becoming a mother, he (Zahad) has a dream of becoming a father and today a life of eight months is moving in his belly with his full consent," Ziya wrote in her Instagram post detailing the process and thanking everyone who has supported their journey.

According to a report of Manorama, the couple earlier planned to adopt a baby and enquired about the process. But the legal proceedings were challenging for them as they are a transgender couple. Then the idea that Zahad, biologically still female, could conceive a baby naturally occurred to them though Zahad was reluctant to fall back on the feminity that he was in the process of shunning. But Ziya's (who was born male) desire to become a mother changed Zahad's mind.

A team of doctors from the Kozhikode Medical College confirmed that there was no physical challenge in conceiving though both of them were in the process of gender transformation.

