Kharge challenges Modi to talk about real issues instead of spewing lies

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about “real” issues instead of “spewing lies” against the Opposition, citing the condition of the economy. He blamed the Modi-led government for creating “economic turmoil”. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)

“Fake narratives cannot be a substitute for REAL welfare. Have a look at the economic turmoil you have created by looting ordinary citizens of their last paisa! Even the festive cheer could not lift the spirits of India’s Economy - reeling under low consumption, high inflation, widening inequality, dampened investment, and wage stagnation,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress over alleged failure to deliver on poll pledges saying the Opposition party was “badly exposed” for making “unreal promises”.

Kharge hit back saying “lies, deceit, fraud, loot, and publicity” are the five adjectives that best define the BJP government. He cited five “undeniable facts” about the economy. Kharge referred to an increase in food prices, the decline in demand for fast-moving consumer goods, the plunge in household savings, the dropping automobile sales, and the stagnation in the real wages of labourers.

“Between 2014-15 and 2021-22, inflation-adjusted wages of India’s workforce have risen by less than 1% (ILO) Modi ji, it is crystal clear that you do not believe in hard data, since you have mastered the art of FAKERY! BJP’s anti-people policies are corroding India’s Economy!” Kharge wrote.

Modi’s attack earlier on Congress came a day after Kharge advised Congress state units to announce poll sops based on fiscal viability, warning that an unplanned approach could lead to financial difficulties and negatively impact future generations.

His comments came against the backdrop of reports that Congress-ruled Karnataka could review its free bus travel scheme for women.

Modi said the Congress was realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Modi said campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Modi said Congress stood exposed.