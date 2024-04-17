Koppal MP Karadi quits BJP, likely to join Cong

Two-time MP from Koppal Karadi Sanganna, who was denied the poll ticket from the constituency this time by the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday submitted his resignation to his Lok Sabha membership and also to the party’s primary membership. Karadi Sanganna will be meeting chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference, Karadi said that he has submitted his resignation letters addressed to Speaker Om Birla. He has also tendered his resignation letter to BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Hours earlier, Karadi said that he will decide his next move after a meeting chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar that will be held on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Karadi said, “My close friend, who had introduced me to BJP 10-12 years ago, has arranged my meeting with CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Wednesday.” He further said that the outcome of the meeting will decide his next course of action and will also disclose the names of people who were responsible for the party leaders denying him the ticket.

On April 13, the BJP fielded Basavaraj Kyavater instead of Karadi. Sanganna Karadi is the son of KB Karadi, who was a minister in the JH Patel-led undivided Janata Dal government.

He further said that no one from the BJP, except Gali Janardhan Reddy. is responding to his calls. “My contribution to building a strong BJP in the north Karnataka region is remarkable. However, since my works were not recognised, I will teach an unforgettable lesson to BJP,” he said, adding that Koppal district Congress president Amaregouda Baiyapur invited him to the Congress, assuring him of meeting all his demands.

Speaking on his demands, Karadi said that he would join the party “under few conditions that cannot be disclosed”. “I tabled my demands that support me and my supporters’ and followers’ requirements, which will be decided after tomorrow’s meeting,” he said while refusing to disclose whether one of his demands is to field him from the Koppal constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress’s candidate from Koppal Rajshekhar Hitnal met Karadi at his residence on Tuesday and sought his blessings in his election. “My victory will be more confirmed with the joining of Sanganna Karadi to the party, who has a stronghold on the constituency for 40 years.”

On Tuesday, Hitnal filed his candidacy in Koppal with the support of state minister for law and parliamentary affairs HK Patil, minister of public works department Satish Jarkiholi, state Cabinet minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and Congress’s Koppal president Basavaraj Rayareddi.

On speculations whether the party will replace Hitnal, he said, “I am a loyalist to Congress and abide by the instructions of the party. I will work for Karadi if he is placed in my place.”

Former BJP Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi, who met Karadi at his residence before his press conference, said that his visit to the latter’s house was a courtesy to console him for not getting the ticket. “We have been family friends for 20 years. I never invited him to join Congress, and he also didn’t speak about the matter. After knowing Karadi’s plan, I took his appointment with the Chief Minister, scheduled for tomorrow,” Savadi said, adding that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar would decide about the political career of Karadi.

When HT asked about Karadi’s position in Congress if he joined, Savadi said that there were a few conditions that the newcomers must abide by. “Whoever the candidate may be, either Hitnal or Karadi, we aim to snatch the constituency from the vicious clutches of BJP,” he added.

This move comes day ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state. He will be addressing public meetings in Mandya and Kolar.