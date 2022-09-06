Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC notice to UP govt on bail plea of Union minister's son

Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC notice to UP govt on bail plea of Union minister's son

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 02:54 PM IST

Ashish Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra.(File)
Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra.(File)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government in the bail petition filed by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and MM Sundresh was considering the plea filed by Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court's July 26 order which dismissed his regular bail application. The Uttar Pradesh government has been asked to file its response by September 26.

"Four farmers died in the Lakhimpur case, and the accused and the accused's car were present there. This is the biggest fact. This case comes under the category of a heinous crime," the high court had said.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mishra allegedly ran his vehicle over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Mishra, again moved to the high court as the court's earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.

The top court earlier had set aside the Allahabad high court order dated February 10, 2022, and referred the matter back to the high court.

The top court had said the order of the high court cannot be sustained and has to be set aside and the bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled. The court had directed Mishra to surrender within a week.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order, which granted bail to Mishra.

Earlier, the top court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
lakhimpur kheri uttar pradesh farmers protest + 1 more
lakhimpur kheri uttar pradesh farmers protest

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out