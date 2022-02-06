Lata's Shri Ram Bhajan became signature tune of my rath yatra: Advani remembers late singer

Veteran singer and icon Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after suffering multiple-organ failure. As a mark of respect, a two-day national mourning has been declared in the memory of the late singer.

As the country remembered and paid tributes to Mangeshkar, also called India's nightingale, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani hailed the musician for leaving an indelible mark of excellence in the world of music and recalled that the Ram bhajan she had recorded in her voice became the signature tune of his 'Ram rath yatra' in 1990.

Advani also expressed anguish over the legendary singer's death as he noted that she was idolised worldwide and said the nation will truly miss her. "She will continue to inspire many generations of music lovers," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Calling Mangeshkar as one of his favourite singers, Advani, the former deputy prime minister, recalled his association with the iconic singer.

"Lata ji has been my all time favourite among popular singers and I feel fortunate to have shared a long association with her. I recall the time when she recorded a beautiful Shri Ram Bhajan and sent it to me when I was about to undertake my Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya.

"That memorable song-- 'Ram Naam Mein Jaadu Aisa, Ram Naam Man Bhaaye, Man Ki Ayodhya tab tak sooni, jab tak Ram Na aaye' -- became the signature tune of my yatra," PTI further quote dhim as saying. he said.

The rath yatra in 1990 had triggered a mass movement in support of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and brought the BJP many political dividends.

Advani said Mangeshkar was a fine human being and in all his interactions with her, he was touched by her simplicity, warmth and above all, her love for "our great country".

He added, "Amongst Lata ji's countless beautifully rendered songs for Hindi cinema, I have been particularly fond of 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke' and each time I felt overwhelmed when Lata ji sang this song at my request at several public events where we shared the dias."

(With agency inputs)

