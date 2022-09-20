Lawyer moves Kerala HC against Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress

The Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by Rahul Gandhi, has run into trouble in Kerala after a lawyer filed a petition in the state high court on Tuesday, seeking intervention to end traffic woes during the march.

The petition, filed by advocate K Vijayan, has sought direction from the court to regulate the yatra by permitting it to occupy only one half of the road so as to allow free movement of traffic on the other.

In the plea, he contended that the national highway was closed for hours at length for the yatra, causing trouble to daily commuters.

Claiming that huge expenses are going into the yatra’s security arrangement and hundreds of policemen are stationed on the roads, the petitioner demanded that the Congress Party must foot the bill rather than paying it from tax payers’ money.

Also Read:Harmony will ensure progress and jobs: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Vijayan also stated that the yatra is in violation of the Kerala Public Ways Act 2011, which deals with offences relating to obstruction on public roads.

The court is expected to take up the plea on Thursday.

The yatra, flagged off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, entered Kerala on September 11 where it will last for 18 days.