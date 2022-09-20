Home / India News / Lawyer moves Kerala HC against Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress

Published on Sep 20, 2022 06:04 PM IST

The yatra, flagged off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, entered Kerala on September 11 where it will last for 18 days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with a man dressed as fabled King Mahabali during the 13th day of his party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kerala’s Alappuzha on Tuesday. (AICC Twitter Photo)
The Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by Rahul Gandhi, has run into trouble in Kerala after a lawyer filed a petition in the state high court on Tuesday, seeking intervention to end traffic woes during the march.

The petition, filed by advocate K Vijayan, has sought direction from the court to regulate the yatra by permitting it to occupy only one half of the road so as to allow free movement of traffic on the other.

In the plea, he contended that the national highway was closed for hours at length for the yatra, causing trouble to daily commuters.

Claiming that huge expenses are going into the yatra’s security arrangement and hundreds of policemen are stationed on the roads, the petitioner demanded that the Congress Party must foot the bill rather than paying it from tax payers’ money.

Vijayan also stated that the yatra is in violation of the Kerala Public Ways Act 2011, which deals with offences relating to obstruction on public roads.

The court is expected to take up the plea on Thursday.

