LeT commander who allegedly shot dead a carpenter from UP killed: J&K Police

A Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT) commander, who allegedly shot dead a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Saturday, was among two terrorists killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Shopian on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Sageer Ahmad Ansari, 53, the carpenter, was killed in Pulwama. He was among the 11 people, including five migrant workers, shot dead in Kashmir in a series of targeted attacks this month.

Police said 15 terrorists have been killed in 10 firefights in the Valley since the latest phase of violence erupted in the region and left the 11 civilians dead. They added the fresh gunbattle in Shopian erupted after security forces launched an operation in the area after being tipped off about the terrorist presence there.

Inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar identified one of the two as Adil Ahmad Wani, who was active since July 2020. “Wani was district commander of Shopian of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” Kumar said. He added Wani was involved in Ansari’s killing. “So far, 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks,” Kumar said.

Ansari was killed on the day Arvind Kumar Sah, 30, a resident of Banka in Bihar, was killed in Srinagar. Labourers Raja Reshi and Joginder Reshi from Bihar were shot dead at Wanpoh in Kulgam district a day later on Sunday in the third attack on migrant workers in two days.

Also Read: Speed up apple harvest, growers told as IMD predicts heavy snowfall in Kashmir

On Saturday, two LeT terrorists were killed in Pampore near Srinagar. Police said Umer Mushtaq Khandey and Shahid Khurshid were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were collaborators in recent killings in Srinagar. A day earlier, two LeT terrorists were killed in separate anti-insurgency operations in Pulwama and Srinagar.

Security agencies have intensified searches across the Kashmir valley even as migrant workers have begun to leave the region after the targeted killings.

Since the violence broke out on October 2, police have detained and interrogated hundreds of people.

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the Union territory in the last week of October to review the security situation and also inaugurate some developmental projects.