Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his poll campaign in the state of Chhattisgarh on Monday from Bastar.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1

Counting votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.

Latest election highlights -

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday. The BJP has put forward Sudhir Mungantiwar, the state's Minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries, as its Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat candidate.

- Kajal Nishad, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow after her health worsened on Sunday. Nishad, a 41-year-old famous TV actress, is competing against incumbent BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla in Gorakhpur.

- On Sunday, Karnataka's deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar campaigned for KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary and candidate for Kerala's Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. They conducted a roadshow and addressed a large crowd of supporters gathered along the route.

- A stage collapse during PM Modi's rally in the Jabalpur area of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday injured four people, including a police officer. The injured were transported to Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur for treatment. PM Modi conducted a roadshow in Jabalpur as a part of his poll campaigning.

- The Congress party announced the candidacy of three individuals for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal on Sunday. Pradip Biswas will contest from the Bangaon constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia, and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal.

