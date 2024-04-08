Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today
Lok Sabha Election LIVE 2024: Political campaigning is in full swing, with less than two weeks until the highly anticipated first voting phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to initiate the BJP's campaign in Chhattisgarh by addressing a rally in Bastar on Monday. Chhattisgarh's forest minister Kedar Kashyap on Sunday announced that PM Modi would inaugurate the “Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad rally,” commencing from Bastar....Read More
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Counting votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.
Latest election highlights -
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday. The BJP has put forward Sudhir Mungantiwar, the state's Minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries, as its Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat candidate.
- Kajal Nishad, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow after her health worsened on Sunday. Nishad, a 41-year-old famous TV actress, is competing against incumbent BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla in Gorakhpur.
- On Sunday, Karnataka's deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar campaigned for KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary and candidate for Kerala's Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. They conducted a roadshow and addressed a large crowd of supporters gathered along the route.
- A stage collapse during PM Modi's rally in the Jabalpur area of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday injured four people, including a police officer. The injured were transported to Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur for treatment. PM Modi conducted a roadshow in Jabalpur as a part of his poll campaigning.
- The Congress party announced the candidacy of three individuals for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal on Sunday. Pradip Biswas will contest from the Bangaon constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia, and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal.
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Officials seize cash worth ₹22 lakh in Andhra's Eluru
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Authorities confiscated “unauthorised” cash totalling ₹22 lakh from a bus during inspection in Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
The cash was found in an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation cargo bus travelling from Hyderabad to Jangareddygudem on Sunday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Chandra of Jangareddygudem said they conducted inspections based on information about cash being transported in APSRTC cargo buses.
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Tripura gears up polls with voting arrangements in place
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Tripura, Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal spoke to news agency ANI, highlighting the extensive planning underway to facilitate a seamless voting process.
Agarwal underscored the objective of maximizing voter participation, reflecting the democratic values upheld by the state and its citizens.
"The wide guidelines given by the Election Commission of India have been followed, and in all the districts having different constituencies, the ARO (assistant returning officers) are working. In the two parliamentary constituencies, Tripura 1 West and Tripura 2 East, the ROs (returning officers), District Magistrates of West Tripura and Dhalai Tripura have taken the necessary action to arrange a fair election procedure," Agarwal said.
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Dynastic politics cause for concern for India's democracy,' says BJP's Sanjay Tandon
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Sanjay Tandon, the BJP's co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh, said on Sunday, “Dynastic politics impact democracy.”
Tandon met with senior BJP leader and former Himachal chief minister Shanta Kumar at his residence on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The two leaders discussed the state's political landscape during the meeting. Shanta Kumar mentioned his ongoing communication with party workers via telephone during the elections, expressing confidence that the BJP would achieve favourable results.
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Chhattisgarh with a rally in Bastar on Monday, according to Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap's announcement on Sunday.
The rally, named Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad, will commence from Bastar.