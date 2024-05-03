Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: AAP, Congress form coordination panel in Delhi after Lovely fiasco
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers from Rae Bareli on Friday noon, putting an end to speculation about his candidacy against BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi. The Lok Sabha elections, conducted over seven phases, has begun with polling completed in 191 constituencies. The first phase covered 102 constituencies, followed by 89 seats on April 26. The next phase is slated for May 7, with vote counting scheduled for June 4....Read More
Thursday's Lok Sabha election news highlights
1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi of being favoured by Pakistan to lead a weak government in India.
2. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in an election rally said Hinduism's foundation is truth and the Congress party's adherence to this principle.
3. NCP President Sharad Pawar campaigned for daughter Supriya Sule, expressing confidence that her victory in Baramati would diminish support for PM Modi by one MP in Parliament.
4. AAP and Congress formed a coordination committee with designated coordinators for each of the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi for Lok Sabha elections.
5. Wrestler Sakshi Malik criticised BJP's decision to field Karan Shahran Singh, son of former WFI chief, as a candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: 'TMC's politics' says BJP on alleged molestation case involving Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose
In response to the alleged molestation case involving Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "This is nothing new. This is TMC's politics. I don't know how low they will stoop."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Who is KL Sharma?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live:
KL Sharma, a staunch loyalist of the Gandhi family nominated as Congress candidate from Amethi, has been a trusted aide for years.
He previously served as the constituency representative for Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli.
Known as the go-to person in Raebareli and Amethi for Gandhi-related matters.
His nomination from Amethi aims to signify the Gandhis' continued association with the constituency indirectly.
Read in detail- Who is Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress party's candidate in Amethi?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress official list confirms Rahul Gandhi to fight from Rae Bareli
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress fields Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, which was represented by his mother and former party chief Sonia Gandhi. Gandhi loyalist KL Sharma will contest against BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi to address three rallies in West Bengal
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three public meetings - Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.
Read in detail- PM Modi in West Bengal today