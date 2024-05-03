Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: AAP, Congress form coordination panel in Delhi after Lovely fiasco

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar and AAP leader Gopal Rai with their respective party leaders during a meeting between AAP-Congress alliance, for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers from Rae Bareli on Friday noon, putting an end to speculation about his candidacy against BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi. The Lok Sabha elections, conducted over seven phases, has begun with polling completed in 191 constituencies. The first phase covered 102 constituencies, followed by 89 seats on April 26. The next phase is slated for May 7, with vote counting scheduled for June 4....Read More

Thursday's Lok Sabha election news highlights

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi of being favoured by Pakistan to lead a weak government in India.

2. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in an election rally said Hinduism's foundation is truth and the Congress party's adherence to this principle.

3. NCP President Sharad Pawar campaigned for daughter Supriya Sule, expressing confidence that her victory in Baramati would diminish support for PM Modi by one MP in Parliament.

4. AAP and Congress formed a coordination committee with designated coordinators for each of the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi for Lok Sabha elections.

5. Wrestler Sakshi Malik criticised BJP's decision to field Karan Shahran Singh, son of former WFI chief, as a candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1