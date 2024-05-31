Major Radhika Sen conferred 2023 UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year award

New Delhi: Major Radhika Sen, a peacekeeper serving with the United Nations (UN) mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was honoured for her outstanding efforts in empowering local communities, particularly women. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conferred Major Sen with the prestigious Dag Hammarskjold medal and the ‘2023 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award’ during a ceremony at the world body’s headquarters on Thursday (Twitter/@UNinIndia)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conferred Major Sen with the prestigious Dag Hammarskjold medal and the ‘2023 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award’ during a ceremony at the world body’s headquarters on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Guterres thanked Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their service, leadership and commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda. He noted that as commander of the Indian contingent’s engagement platoon, Major Sen led her unit on countless patrols.

“During these patrols, in an escalating conflict environment in North Kivu, her troops actively engaged with conflict-affected communities, including particularly women and girls,” Guterres said, adding, “She earned their trust. Doing so with humility, compassion and dedication.”

“Getting this prestigious award on behalf of all the peacekeepers working in MONUSCO as well as my country, India, it was just amazing, cannot describe it in words,” said Major Sen, Major Sen, who served with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

During her tenure in the Democratic Republic of Congo, she initiated various programs aimed at raising awareness and empowering women. Reflecting on her initiatives, she said, “We started with the awareness on conflict-related sexual violence, women’s health, childcare, malnutrition, and gender equality.” She further highlighted efforts to provide employment skills through training programs such as baking, tailoring, English language, and vehicle repair.

Acknowledging the challenges faced in understanding the needs of local communities, Major Sen talked about the importance of cultural sensitivity and effective communication. She noted, “Initially, it was a challenge to understand their culture and traditions, and to make our team empathetic towards them.” Language barriers were also addressed through training efforts to converse with local residents.

Regarding the significance of women’s involvement in peace processes, Major Sen talked about the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls. She said that it is important to have more women peacekeepers to increase understanding and provide a comfortable environment for victims to share their experiences.

Sharing a memorable experience from her time in the DRC, Major Sen recounted gatherings with women where they felt comfortable sharing their stories. “We would invite many ladies and give them a safe environment to share their experiences,” she said.

Born in Himachal Pradesh in 1993, Major Sen joined the Indian Army eight years ago. She graduated as a biotech engineer and was pursuing her Master’s degree from IIT Bombay when she decided to join the armed forces. She was deployed to MONUSCO in March 2023 as the Engagement Platoon Commander with the Indian Rapid Deployment Battalion and completed her tenure in April 2024.