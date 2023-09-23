Man attempts to breach PM Modi's security in Varanasi, held

A major attempt to breach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was reported in Varanasi on Saturday when his convoy was travelling from Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre to the airport. A man allegedly jumped in front of the convoy, alerting the security officials. He was later taken into custody for questioning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav and inauguration of Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas, in Varanasi on Saturday. (PMO)

As per a report by Live Hindustan, the man, a resident of Ghazipur, waited for an hour for PM Modi's convoy to pass. He was also carrying a file with him when the incident occurred. He has been trying to get recruited into the Indian Army. The man told the police that he cleared the physical test of the Army but could not pass the medical. Since then he has tried to appeal to many people but all went in vain. So today he tried to contact the Prime Minister to consider his request.

PM Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the first international cricket stadium in Varanasi’s Ganjari. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and a galaxy of cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Gundappa Viswanath, Gopal Sharma and Ravi Shastri, attended the foundation laying ceremony of the first stadium of eastern UP.

BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajiv Shukla and secretary Jay Shah were also present on the occasion.

Later, Modi inaugurated 16 residential schools for needy children built at a cost of about ₹1,115 crore.

The schools were launched exclusively for children of construction workers, daily wagers, and Covid orphans to give them quality education and help in their holistic development and growth. Each Atal school is built in an area of 10-15 acres and has a ground for sporting activities, a recreational area, a mini auditorium, a hostel complex, a mess and residential flats for staff. Each school intends to eventually accommodate 1,000 students.

Before dedicating these schools to the nation, Prime Minister Modi interacted with some students.