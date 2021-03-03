Man gets life sentence for killing wife with sword at family court in Odisha
A man was sentenced to life in jail for fatally attacking his wife with a sword during a counseling session at a family court in Odisha's Sambalpur district.
District and Sessions Judge Sambalpur Biranchi Narayan Mohanty on Tuesday gave life imprisonment to Ramesh Kumbhar after convicting him in the murder case.
With a sword, Kumbhar had attacked his wife Sanjita Chowdhury, her mother and her niece, who had come to attend conciliation at the premises of the family court here on April 23, 2018, injuring them critically, police said.
The people who were present at the family court overpowered Ramesh and had handed him to the police before Sanjita, her mother and niece were rushed to the Sambalpur District Hospital, they said
Later Sanjita was shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla after her condition deteriorated.
However, she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.
Public Prosecutor Dipti Ranjan Sendh said the accused was found guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 449 (house- trespass in order to commit offence), besides 27(I) of the Arms Act.
Under IPC section 302, the convict was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000 and in default, he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another two years, the prosecutor said.
He was given various quantum of imprisonment and fine under the other sections, all of which would run concurrently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered 24X7, says Harsh Vardhan
- The second phase of vaccination commenced all over the country from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets life sentence for killing wife with sword at family court in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Man kills wife, two daughters with hammer over suspected illicit relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another Vyapam’: Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing
- A candidate questioned by MPPEB allowed a tainted company to conduct the exam. The same company was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of recruitment exam for sub-inspectors got leaked in 2017, he alleged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not enough': BJP's Anil Vij on Rahul Gandhi 'accepting' Emergency was a mistake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
- Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Wildlife Day 2021: India seeing steady rise in animal population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even though I am innocent': Karnataka minister resigns over alleged sex tape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new deaths in 24 States/UTs including MP, Telangana: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital
- With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox