Morning brief: BJP rules out alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka ahead of 2023 polls, and all the latest news

Published on Jan 13, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraja Bommai(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka election 2023: BJP rules out alliance with JD(S)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has set itself a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka, has made it explicitly clear that it has no plans to partner or ally with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) in the state, before or after the polls. Read more

PM Modi set to flag-off world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off today the world's longest river Cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video conferencing. During the event, the prime minister will also inaugurate Tent City in Varanasi and lay the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth over 1000 crores. Read more

Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch the beauty pageant free live stream

Yes, it's time to crown Miss Universe 2023 and with over 86 women contesting for the beauty crown, the 71st annual Miss Universe will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 to once again celebrate women around the world and advocate for humanitarian work. Read more

Mission Majnu's Ashwath Bhatt on staying true as an actor: 'It's not easy to refuse projects'

After appearing in the films Khuda Hafiz 2 and Sita Ramam last year, Ashwath Bhatt is gearing up for the release of his next Mission Majnu, which will premiere on Netflix on January 20. Read more

India aim to end long wait for World Cup title

Patriotic songs blaring from speakers drilled on top of trucks. Kids, teenagers, grown-ups dancing on the street holding hockey sticks. Chants of “India jeetega” ringing out everywhere. The steel city of Rourkela has welcomed the World Cup with open arms. Read more

