Morning brief: Govt likely to impose check on China imports in Budget FY24, and all the latest news

Govt likely to impose check on China imports in Budget FY24

The Budget may announce measures to reduce India’s import dependence from China, through various tariff and non-tariff measures, pursuing its strategy of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in a “calibrated” manner, two officials aware of the matter said. Read more

Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's 'snake' analogy to hit out at Pak. Watch

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton found a mention in Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's comments on Pakistan over terrorism as he cited an anecdote from her visit to the nation. Read more

Twitter to suspend accounts sharing others' locations, says Musk: 'Violation...'

Elon Musk on Thursday made his stand clear about increasing cyber safety on Twitter, saying accounts indulging in doxing – publicly posting identity-related information, especially of real-time locations of someone else – will be penalised. Read more

Morocco lodge complaint with FIFA over over referee decisions during World Cup semi-final against France

Controversial decisions made by referee has been the talk of FIFA World Cup in Qatar throughout the knockout stages. Read more

Interview | John Krasinski opens up on Jack Ryan season 3 and why he'll always be 'Jim from The Office'

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is returning with a third season. The Prime Video web series, based on Clancy’s iconic character, stars John Krasinski in the title role of the industrious CIA operative who must avert a global nuclear war this time around. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor in one-shoulder bodycon dress leaves Shikhar Pahariya and Orhan Awatramani swooning: Check out pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial game never disappoints, and even the internet agrees. Though the star is known for picking elegant ensembles, she never shies away from a little bit of experimenting. See pics

