Morning brief: NSAs at Jeddah talks seek peaceful end to Russia-Ukraine war; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Peace eludes Ukraine at Jeddah NSAs meet

Top officials from some 40 countries, including India, the US and China, held talks in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Saturday that Kyiv and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia's war in Ukraine. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who also arrived in Jeddah…read more.

NSA Ajit Doval being welcomed on his arrival to take part in National Security Advisors' meeting on Ukraine, in Jeddah.(PTI)
Terrorists use jails for recruitment, officials on alert

The mystery of how a mobile repairman learned to make a crude bomb remained unanswered for eight months, puzzling Karnataka police. The accused in the Mangaluru blast claimed he acquired the skills to make improvised explosive devices by watching videos, but the explanation…read more.

Video: Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Egypt's capital Cairo

A historic neo-Islamic ministry in central Cairo was engulfed in flames on Saturday, only days after its employees had moved to premises in a new capital city under construction in the desert 45km east of Cairo. The fire appeared mainly confined to the top floor of the Ministry of Religious…read more.

Disha Patani in cut-out mini dress enjoys dinner date with friends, shows how to slay risqué style statement: Watch

Disha Patani went out for a dinner date with her friends last night. The actor got clicked by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Known for embracing risqué fashion statements, Disha slayed another look for the outing. She wore a golden mini dress featuring intricately-placed…read more.

Bipasha Basu reveals she found out daughter Devi had 2 holes in her heart on third day after delivery: 'We were numb'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022. The couple named her Devi Basu Singh Grover, and also shared a special post to announce her name. However, it was not known that Devi suffered from ventricular septal defect (VSD) when she was…read more.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
