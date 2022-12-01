Morning brief: Private member’s bill on banning non-veg food at govt functions, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Parliament session: Private member’s bill to ban non-veg food at govt functions to be tabled

A bill to prohibit non-vegetarian food at all government programmes and another to prevent bribery in the private sector are among the list of private member’s bills that will be discussed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. Read more…

‘He was very normal, calm, composed’: Woman who dated Aaftab after Walkar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have recorded the statement of a psychologist whom Aaftab Poonawala reportedly dated after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, with the woman telling investigators that she visited his rented flat in Chhattarpur Pahadi twice in October and that she didn’t suspect anything amiss. Read more…

Messi misses penalty but Argentina beat Poland in style

Alexis Mac Allister began the club season with an own goal at Old Trafford but has been quite the penalty taker for Brighton. For Argentina, that might not be an option even after Wednesday but if there ever was a debt Mac Allister had to repay to Lionel Messi, he couldn’t have chosen a more opportune moment. Read more..

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to ED questioning him for 12 hours over Liger funding: 'With great popularity come challenges'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the funding of his last release Liger. This comes two weeks after filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmee Kaur were also questioned about the funding for the film. Read more…

Shehnaaz Gill hugs Vicky Kaushal, looks beautiful in embroidered strappy kurta and gharara suit set: See pics and videos

Actor Shehnaaz Gill's new talk show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, has created quite the buzz in B-Town. After Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's appearances on the show, Vicky Kaushal visited the sets to promote his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. The two shared some candid moments and even posed for the paparazzi. Read more…