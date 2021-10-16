MP man distributes free petrol to celebrate birth of girl child in family

People usually celebrate a happy occasion in their lives by buying or gifting expensive things. And when petrol and diesel prices are making new records daily, what better way to offer the fuels as gift.

A man in Madhya Pradesh did exactly that to celebrate the birth of a girl child in his family. Rajendra Sainani, who owns a petrol pump in Betul, gave extra fuel to customers elated over the fact that his hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl.

"I am overwhelmed with joy as my hearing and speech-impaired niece gave birth to a girl child on October 9," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Explaining his ‘scheme’, Sainani said 10 per cent extra petrol was distributed from 9am to 11am and from 5pm to 7 pm between October 13 and October 15. He also said that customers buying petrol worth ₹100 were offered 5 per cent extra fuel, while those who bought petrol worth ₹200-500 were given 10 per cent extra.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 35 paise to ₹105.49 per litre and ₹94.22 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by 34 paise to ₹111.43 while the cost of diesel increased by 37 paise to ₹102.15.

Petrol was retailing at ₹113.99 in Betul.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices over a week ago. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise.