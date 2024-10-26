MS Dhoni appointed brand ambassador for Jharkhand assembly election

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the upcoming Jharkhand election by the Election Commission, reported news agency ANI. MS Dhoni is set to be the ambassador for the Jharkhand elections(AFP)

The former cricketer has given the Election Commission permission to use his photo for the assembly election, chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar said.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given his consent to the Election Commission to use his photo. We are in touch with him for other details. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will work for the mobilization of voters...,"Kumar said during a press conference in Ranchi on Friday.

Under the cause of voter mobilisation, MS Dhoni will work towards increasing awareness among voters under the SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program.

The Election Commission is hoping to capitalise on Dhoni's popularity to encourage people to vote, especially young voters.

A total of forty-three constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase of elections in Jharkhand starting on November 13. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha released its first list of 35 candidates on October 23 for the polls.

The BJP announced its first list of 66 candidates for Jharkhand assembly elections on October 19.

The BJP will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD-U two seats and LJP one seat.

The JMM is mainly allied with the Congress during the elections. The JMM and Congress will contest on 70 out of the 81 assembly seats, while the remaining 11 seats will be allocated to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners.

Elections are being held on 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.