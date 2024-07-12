Siddaramaiah’s poll affidavits show mismatch as 3-acre land under scanner: Report

The affidavits filed by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over the last three assembly elections revealed inconsistencies in assets regarding a 3.16-acre agricultural land parcel in Mysore gifted to his wife, B M Parvati Siddaramaiah, 14 years ago, according to The Indian Express. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

This land, which was gifted to her in 2010 by her brother, has become the focus of a political controversy. The BJP has planned protests in Mysore, Siddaramaiah's home district, on July 12, questioning the land’s 2021 transfer to the state in exchange for 14 housing plots developed by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under a controversial “50:50” alternate site scheme.

Read: Amid MUDA ‘scam’, Karnataka govt transfers Mysuru Deputy Commissioner

A comparison of affidavits submitted by Siddaramaiah for the Assembly polls in 2013, 2018, and 2023 with public land records showed discrepancies regarding the 3.16-acre agricultural land under survey number 464 in Kesare village of Kasaba Hobli, reported The Indian Express.

The 2013 affidavit, filed three years after the land was gifted, did not indicate ownership by Siddaramaiah’s wife, despite land records showing a mutation record created on October 20, 2010, for a gift deed from B M Mallikarjunaswamy to his sister B M Parvati, according to the report.

In 2018, Siddaramaiah’s affidavit acknowledged his wife’s ownership of the land, valued at ₹25 lakh, noting it was a gift from her brother in 2010. By 2023, the affidavit detailed the allotment of 37,190.09 sq ft of land by MUDA in exchange for the Kesare village land, valued at ₹8.33 crore.

Read: Karnataka BJP to hold massive protests in Mysore against Siddaramaiah govt in alleged MUDA scam

These inconsistencies are central to a complaint by activist T J Abraham, alleging Siddaramaiah filed a “false affidavit” in 2013.

On Thursday, Siddaramaiah alleged that he was unnecessarily being targeted in the case, claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched against him out of heartburn as he belongs to a backward class community and has become the chief minister for a second time.

Noting that in 2014, the MUDA, despite the 3.16 acres of his wife's land not belonging to it, made sites on it and allocated them to people, Siddaramaiah said, "what should we do? Should we keep quiet? Alternate sites were sought by us, but we did not seek them in any specific locality -- Vijayanagara."

"If MUDA committed the wrong when BJP was in power, how can Siddaramaiah be responsible for it?" he questioned.

As per the land acquisition act, his family is entitled to compensation from MUDA for taking over the land, Siddaramaiah said. "MUDA will have to pay ₹62 crore (as compensation). Let them take back the alternate sites allotted. We had not asked for it in Vijayanagar...it was done while BJP was in power," he said.

To a question about activist T J Abraham filing a complaint with the Election Commission against him alleging that he had failed to disclose his wife Parvathi's ownership of 3 acres and 16 guntas land in his election affidavit, Siddaramaiah said, "If the Election Commission gives notice, I will respond to it. Will give whatever answer has to be given in accordance with law."