Mukul Rohatgi set to become Attorney General again

Veteran lawyer Mukul Rohatgi is set to become the Attorney General for India again, starting his second stint as the country’s top law officer from October 1.

People aware of the matter said Rohatgi gave his consent for assuming the top post last week following a request from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He will be taking the mantle from ace lawyer KK Venugopal, 91, who expressed his inability to continue after September 30 when his third extension at the helm is getting over. Venugopal agreed to a short three-month extension in June.

Rohatgi was Attorney General for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government between 2014 and 2017, soon after the new dispensation took over. Venugopal was subsequently appointed as Attorney General and was given three extensions.

During a hearing recently, Venugopal indicated that he might not continue as the top law officer after the completion of his present term.

