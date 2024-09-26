Mumbai rain live updates: IMD issues red alert; all schools, colleges closed today
Mumbai rain live updates: Heavy rain battered Mumbai on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till 8:30am on Thursday, September 26....Read More
The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. The Mumbai Police has advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.
The incessant downpour caused a landslide on the Mumbra bypass in Thane at 9:30pm on September 25, leading to more than 3 hours of a traffic jam in the area.
Around 14 incoming flights at the Mumbai airport were diverted to different places as they were not given permission to land due to the strong winds and heavy rain. Several trains also had to be halted due to the rain, leading to massive disruption.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in the region till September 27, according to the IMD.
Mumbai rain live updates: Venue of PM Modi's Pune program, SP college ground has become muddied after heavy rain.Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar visited the grounds and said arrangements would be made to ensure there is no inconvenience.
Pools of muddy water were found at the SP College ground following the rains.
Mumbai rain live updates: A 45-year-old woman drowned in an open drain which was overflowing due to waterlogging in Andheri on Wednesday.
Though the fire brigade rescued her, she was declared dead on arrival.
The Mumbai police and the BMC have warned people to avoid going outdoors.
Mumbai rain live updates: Local suburban trains in Mumbai have resumed operations as waterlogging and rainfall recedes on September 26.
Mumbai rain live updates: Torrential rain and waterlogging in Mumbai has caused BEST buses to be diverted and set on alternative routes since Wednesday.
Check the changes in routes here:
- Shell Colony route no 360, 355 & 357 diverted via Chembur naka
- Kurla Nehru Nagar route 501, 369, 362, 361 diverted via S G Barve marg
- Sainath Subway Malad route no. 345, 460 diverted via S V Road
- Gol mandir, Bhendi bazaar route no 42 diverted via J J Road
- Sheetal Cinema route no 320, 365, 326's operation has been closed after 9 pm on Wednesday
- Shivaji nagar bus stn route no 357, 19, 375, 404, 350 operation suspended
- Dadar TT Tilak Road route no 171, 67, 169, 172 diverted via Ruia Junction
- Dadar TT, Tilak Road Extension route no 63, 151, 174,201, 521 diverted via Sharda Cinema
Mumbai rain live updates: BMC data shows that Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai received the highest amount of rainfall which is 276 mm between 5 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday
Mankhurd was followed by 275 mm in Bhandup and 274 mm in Powai area. Sewri Koliwada and Wadala area witnessed more than 145 mm rainfall while the highest rainfall recorded in western suburbs was 190 mm.
Mumbai rain live updates: Water has receded at Andheri railway station after severe waterlogging in the area due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
Railway passengers walked on tracks at the Chunabhatti railway station due to heavy inundation.
Currently trains have resumed operations on the Central, Western and Harbour lines, though delays can occur still.
On Wednesday, trains on the central line were halted at stations between Kurla and Thane due to heavy waterlogging at the stations.
Mumbai rain live updates: At least 14 incoming flights at the Mumbai airport were diverted on Wednesday due to heavy rain. Out of these, nine flights were of IndiGo and were not given clearance to land in the city due to the inclement weather, an official told ANI.
Spicejet has warned that more cancellations, delays could take place due to stormy winds and rain.
“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected,” they said.
Mumbai rain live updates: In the wake of heavy rainfall that has completely disrupted both cities, the BMC and PMC have announced that schools and colleges will be closed today.
Schools are also closed in Pimpri Chinchwad and Thane due to the incessant rains.
People have been advised by the Mumbai police to stay indoors as much as possible and only go out if urgent.
The rain could causes accidents such as the death of a 45 year old woman in Andheri yesterday after she got stuck in an open drain.
Mumbai rain live updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert till 8:30 am for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad after heavy rains lashed the areas on Wednesday.
The rain has caused flight diversions, train cancellations and immense traffic, bringing Mumbai to a standstill.
Mumbai rain live updates: The Mumbra bypass in Thane experienced a landslide around 9:30 pm on Wednesday due to heavy rain lashing the region.
A red alert has been issued for Mumbai and its adjoining districts till 8:30 am on September 26.