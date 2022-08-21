Munawar Faruqui says Bengaluru show was cancelled due to health reasons

Bengaluru: Comedian Munawar Faruqui has said that his show in Bengaluru was cancelled due to health reasons. The statement came amidst speculations and police statements on the cancellation of the listed performance on Friday due to lack of permission. Officials said Bengaluru police had contacted the organisers since no permission was taken for the conduct of the show.

“Tonight’s (Friday) show has been postponed to next Friday, as I missed my flight due to health issues. I’m really sorry. Going through a test, (I) hope it is not Covid,” read the message posted by the comedian on this social media.

Two officers of the Bengaluru police said that the show was cancelled following a complaint filed by a Hindutva organisation, Jai Sri Ram Sena Sanghatan, which alleged that his show, ‘Dongri to Nowhere’, would hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The cancellation came after a Hindutva outfit petitioned city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy, alleging that Faruqui had hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks about Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

“We bring to your kind notice that this Talk Show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is planned propaganda to mock Hindu gods and goddesses as evident in previous programs of Munawar Faruqui. It is a serious matter of hate speech and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Mr Faruqui whilst not having any knowledge about the Hindu scriptures or Hindu dharma, is influencing a negative and offensive view of the most respected Hindu dharma, without any basis. There is enough proof and evidence of hurting religious sentiments by the lead of the show Munawar Faruqui,” read the memorandum.

“In light of the seriousness of the matter, we would like to request your support to cancel the Talk Show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ and restrict such self-proclaimed comedians from insulting and hurting religious sentiments of Hindu Gods and Goddesses,” it further reads.

In a statement, DCP (Central) P Krishnakant said Faruqui did not have permission to conduct the event, so his event was cancelled. He did not comment on the comedian providing health as the reason for cancelling the show.

This was the second time in less than a year that Faruqui’s show had been cancelled in the Karnataka capital. In November 2021, his show was cancelled by the police. Both the cancelled shows carried the same title, “Dongri to Nowhere”. Faruqui had then posted, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar Gaya (hate has won, the artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice.”

A few days later, Faruqui participated in a reality show, named Lock Upp, where the host was actor Kangana Ranaut. Faruqui went on to win the reality show with more than 1.8 million votes.

The development comes amid tight security being deployed at a venue in Hyderabad where the comedian is set to perform. A day ago, some BJP leaders, including an MLA, were taken into preventive custody for threatening to damage the venue and attack Faruqui if he performed in the city.