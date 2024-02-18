 Nagaland Assembly speaker dismisses disqualification petition against 7 NCP MLAs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Nagaland Assembly speaker dismisses disqualification petition against 7 NCP MLAs

Nagaland Assembly speaker dismisses disqualification petition against 7 NCP MLAs

ByAlice Yhoshü
Feb 18, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Kohima: Following the Election Commission of India’s order recognising Ajit Pawar as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) speaker Sharingain Longkumer dismissed a disqualification petition filed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP against the party’s seven MLAs in Nagaland.

NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo)
NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo)

The NLA Speaker, in an order dated February 16, said that the NCP MLAs were not liable to be disqualified as the decision of the election commission indicates that supporting the legitimate leader of the political party NCP “will not amount to anti-party activities nor voluntarily give up membership of the party”.

Also Read: Maharashtra assembly speaker declares Ajit Pawar faction as ‘real NCP’

The seven NCP MLAs – Namri Nchang, Picto Shohe, P Longon, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe, S Toiho Yeptho, Y Mankhao Konyak and A Pongshi Phom – had in July last year, along with their party members, swore allegiance to Ajit’s faction of the party.

Subsequently, in the ensuing month, a disqualification petition was filed against them by the Sharad-Pawar-led NCP.

